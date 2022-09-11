Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Tops $92.01 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $92.01 million and $98,430.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00298405 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00119076 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00076258 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,881,029 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

