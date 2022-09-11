PirateCash (PIRATE) Hits Market Cap of $186,033.25

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $186,033.25 and $59.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00302875 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00120229 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00077051 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000533 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network.PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

