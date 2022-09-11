Pivot Token (PVT) Price Up 5.2% This Week

Pivot Token (PVT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $156,541.79 and $909,771.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,203.48 or 1.00024020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00053260 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00066035 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005398 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00074197 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

Pivot Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.