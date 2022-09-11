Pivot Token (PVT) Price Up 5.2% This Week

Pivot Token (PVT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $156,541.79 and $909,771.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,203.48 or 1.00024020 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004577 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015170 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00053260 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00066035 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005398 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00074197 BTC.
Pivot Token Profile
Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about.
Pivot Token Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.