Plair (PLA) Price Down 9.9% This Week

Plair (PLA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Plair has a market capitalization of $174,348.88 and $49.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plair coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Plair has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,618.88 or 1.00124872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00058713 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00067432 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005513 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00075746 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

PLA is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here. Plair’s official website is plair.life. The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife.

Buying and Selling Plair

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

