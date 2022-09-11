Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:POLY opened at $39.82 on Friday. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 84.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $415.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.53 million. Plantronics had a return on equity of 684.84% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $31,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,800,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,929,000 after buying an additional 108,674 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,870,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,619,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,325,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas.

