Plasma Finance Price Reaches $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar. Plasma Finance has a total market cap of $745,907.42 and approximately $145.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plasma Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Plasma Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,608.08 or 0.99938027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036674 BTC.

Plasma Finance Profile

Plasma Finance (PPAY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PPAY is designed as the all-in-one defi service token combining access, rewards, staking and governance functions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plasma Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plasma Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plasma Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plasma Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plasma Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.