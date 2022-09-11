PlatON (LAT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.77 Million

PlatON (LAT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One PlatON coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatON has a market capitalization of $25.06 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlatON has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlatON Profile

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,665,517 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

Buying and Selling PlatON

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

