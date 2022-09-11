Playkey (PKT) Price Down 13% Over Last Week

Playkey (PKT) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Playkey coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $78,803.87 and approximately $59,825.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,779.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00055112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00066169 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005403 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00074941 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io.

Buying and Selling Playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

