Playkey Price Reaches $0.0059 (PKT)

Playkey (PKT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Playkey has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $101,937.41 and $46,802.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,637.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00058618 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005463 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00075470 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Playkey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

