Plian (PI) Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges

Plian (PI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Plian has a market cap of $4.06 million and $61,550.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Plian has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,779.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00055112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00066169 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005403 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00074941 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

PI is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 913,892,182 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Plian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

