PlotX (PLOT) Price Reaches $0.0273 on Major Exchanges

PlotX (PLOT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $130,028.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PlotX has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,911.61 or 1.00542373 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00037027 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PlotX

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance.More details on PLOT here.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

