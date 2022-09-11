Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

PLBC opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.68%.

Insider Transactions at Plumas Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

In other news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $234,724.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 218,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,011 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

