PointPay Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.79 Million (PXP)

PointPay (PXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One PointPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PointPay has a total market cap of $9.79 million and $3.23 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PointPay has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00035892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,639.61 or 0.99981983 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036537 BTC.

PointPay Coin Profile

PXP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 858,598,093 coins and its circulating supply is 452,298,093 coins. PointPay’s official website is pointpay.io. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PointPay

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay is a Estonia-regulated fintech company that has been operating since 2018. PointPay was elected the best blockchain start-up of 2019 at Blockchain Life, the largest blockchain conference in Eastern Europe. PointPay has developed 4 fully operational products with friendly UI. PointPay Token will be released based on the Ethereum platform and fully comply with the ERC20 standard. This will ensure the security of the transactions, compatibility with third-party services, and will provide seamless and easy integration. Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | Facebook | Medium | Blog | Github | Instagram | Youtube Roadmap “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PointPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PointPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

