Polaris Share Price Reaches $0.0308 on Top Exchanges (POLA)

Polaris Share (POLA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Polaris Share has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polaris Share has a market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $15,106.00 worth of Polaris Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polaris Share coin can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,655.47 or 1.00005966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036552 BTC.

Polaris Share Profile

Polaris Share is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2020. Polaris Share’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,401,916 coins. The official website for Polaris Share is polarishare.io. Polaris Share’s official Twitter account is @Polarishare.

Polaris Share Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polaris service is the distributed trading system of incentive knowledge, the system which connects knowledge producers and users. This project enables knowledge producers to earn rewards and users to get higher quality knowledge with lower costs by evaluating the value of knowledge and trading knowledge beyond simply document-sharing services.The biggest advantage of PolarisShare is that it provides incentives according to the extent of each user's contribution and induces a user-centered voluntary and active ecosystem. It provides an environment where knowledge professionals can produce documents on specific topics and share or sell them at free or low transaction fees.”

