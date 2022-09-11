Polis Price Reaches $0.0332 on Major Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Polis has a total market cap of $325,929.25 and $361.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polis has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000272 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

