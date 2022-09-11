Polkacity (POLC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $529,334.00

Polkacity (POLC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Polkacity has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Polkacity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Polkacity has a market cap of $396,289.34 and $529,334.00 worth of Polkacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,731.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015496 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00056344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00067825 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005551 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00075458 BTC.

Polkacity Coin Profile

Polkacity (POLC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2021. The Reddit community for Polkacity is https://reddit.com/r/polkacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkacity’s official Twitter account is @PolkaCity.

Buying and Selling Polkacity

According to CryptoCompare, “Polka City is a fully autonomous contract-based NFT platform that allows users to invest in virtual assets in the form of a virtual city. Each asset will have its own earnings and in-game bonuses making Polka City assets reassemble those of a real city. The more people are in a city, the more profits a hotel can make. “

