PolkaDomain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.00 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. PolkaDomain has a market capitalization of $164,338.87 and approximately $14.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PolkaDomain has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain (CRYPTO:NAME) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain. PolkaDomain’s official website is polkadomain.org.

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polka.Domain is en route to creating an accessible and user-friendly platform for all crypto holders, enabling users to move assets flawlessly across various networks, driving mainstream adoption while upholding the blockchain security standards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars.

