PolkaFoundry (PKF) Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last Week

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and $166,273.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaFoundry alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,581.23 or 0.99936668 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00036659 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry.

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain.It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays.The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaFoundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaFoundry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.