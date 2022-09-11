Polkamarkets 24 Hour Volume Reaches $219,331.00 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for $0.0692 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $6.13 million and $219,331.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,550.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00059325 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00068072 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005512 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00076363 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,555,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.