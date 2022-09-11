Polkastarter Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.83 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (POLS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $56.83 million and $17.99 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkastarter has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,604.57 or 1.00056945 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036859 BTC.

About Polkastarter

POLS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,221,432 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkastarter is a DEX built for cross-chain token sales and auctions, enabling projects to raise capital on a decentralised and interoperable environment based on Polkadot.POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS.”

