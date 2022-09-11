Polkaswap Trading Down 46.7% This Week (PSWAP)

Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Polkaswap has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $38,218.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkaswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkaswap has traded 46.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,655.47 or 1.00005966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036552 BTC.

Polkaswap Coin Profile

Polkaswap is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. Polkaswap’s total supply is 1,392,620 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,542,376 coins. The official website for Polkaswap is polkaswap.io/#/swap. Polkaswap’s official Twitter account is @polkaswap.

Buying and Selling Polkaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkaswap is a liquidity aggregator cross-chain AMM DEX designed uniquely for the Polkadot ecosystem and hosted on the SORA 2.0 network. Near boundless liquidity through one of a kind Aggregate Liquidity Technology (ALT) with the security and convenience of a DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkaswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkaswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkaswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

