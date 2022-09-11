PolkaWar (PWAR) 1-Day Volume Tops $406,111.00

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $517,862.62 and $406,111.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,620.77 or 0.99913975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00036973 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2021. PolkaWar’s total supply is 82,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaWar is a blockchain-based NFT gaming platform and marketplace. Inspired by the recent crypto NFT and gaming narratives, PolkaWar aims to combine and synergize them both to build an attractive platform.The game allows every player to build a character and participate in the battle against other players. Further, PolkaWar will also include an NFT marketplace, where players can sell their items, weapons and upgraded equipment for crypto. Some of the items can even be redeemed for real-world replicas.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

