PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Tops $0.0064

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $529,310.92 and approximately $452,630.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,004.34 or 0.99126931 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00036746 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar (PWAR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2021. PolkaWar’s total supply is 82,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.

PolkaWar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaWar is a blockchain-based NFT gaming platform and marketplace. Inspired by the recent crypto NFT and gaming narratives, PolkaWar aims to combine and synergize them both to build an attractive platform.The game allows every player to build a character and participate in the battle against other players. Further, PolkaWar will also include an NFT marketplace, where players can sell their items, weapons and upgraded equipment for crypto. Some of the items can even be redeemed for real-world replicas.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.