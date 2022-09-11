Polybius Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.88 Million (PLBT)

Polybius (PLBT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Polybius coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00004576 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polybius has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. Polybius has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $11,959.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,703.72 or 1.00241578 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036610 BTC.

Polybius Profile

Polybius (CRYPTO:PLBT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 coins. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io.

Buying and Selling Polybius

According to CryptoCompare, “Polybius is a fully-digital bank designed to acomodate the growing digital economy, incorporating electronic identification and digital banking services to serve the needs of the digital commerce market. The Polybius is an enterprise of HashCoins, the same company that brings you the Hashflare mining contracts.In order to fund the development of this new digital bank, Polybuis hosted an Initial Coin Offering, in which PLBT tokens were distributed among users. Through the use of Blockchain Snapshots, Polybius will destribute dividends to the PLBT token holders.”

