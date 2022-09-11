Polylastic (POLX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $191,713.00

Polylastic (POLX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Polylastic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polylastic has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polylastic has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $191,713.00 worth of Polylastic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,680.77 or 1.00001038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036635 BTC.

Polylastic (POLX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2021. Polylastic’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,400,000,000 coins. Polylastic’s official Twitter account is @polylastic. The official website for Polylastic is polylastic.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polylastic (POLX) Index is designed to track token performance within the ever-evolving Elastic Finance industry (EFi). Its index will include elastic cryptocurrencies, seigniorage tokens, algorithmic stablecoins, cash systems and whatever comes next. The index is weighted based on the value of community support measured by the number of stakers, as well as the market cap of the token.The POLX token is a deflationary, fee-earning token used for governance and weighting the index according to delegated stake. As the index performs and earns fees from growth, 100% of revenue goes toward purchasing the token on the open market, and removing it from the total supply forever. As the EFi space advances, the POLX token becomes more scarce.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polylastic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polylastic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polylastic using one of the exchanges listed above.

