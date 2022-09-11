Polytrade One Day Trading Volume Reaches $575,233.00 (TRADE)

Polytrade (TRADE) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Polytrade has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Polytrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges. Polytrade has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $575,233.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polytrade Coin Profile

TRADE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,017,404 coins. Polytrade’s official website is polytrade.finance. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polytrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polytrade is a blockchain-based decentralized protocol aiming to transform receivables financing. Polytrade aims to bring insured and safe investment options to crypto lenders while lowering interest rates, ticket sizes and processing time for borrowers.”

