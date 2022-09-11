PooCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.19 Million (POOCOIN)

PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, PooCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PooCoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PooCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001124 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00772943 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014787 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019746 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000295 BTC.
About PooCoin
PooCoin’s total supply is 5,088,921 coins. PooCoin’s official Twitter account is @poocoin_token.
PooCoin Coin Trading
