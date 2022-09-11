Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pool worth $30,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pool by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Pool by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pool by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $355.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $324.14 and a 12-month high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.80.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

