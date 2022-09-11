Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.18% of Pool worth $30,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Pool by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $355.96 on Friday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $324.14 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POOL. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

