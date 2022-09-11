Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Reaches $1.64 on Exchanges

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $598,660.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00007590 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00036267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.67 or 1.00026648 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036874 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

POOLZ is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,712,410 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__. Poolz Finance’s official website is www.poolz.finance.

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

