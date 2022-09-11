Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $468.01

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 468.01 ($5.66) and traded as low as GBX 337.49 ($4.08). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 345 ($4.17), with a volume of 15,968 shares traded.

Portmeirion Group Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £48.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1,500.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 389.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 466.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22.

Insider Activity at Portmeirion Group

In related news, insider David Sproston bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 399 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £9,975 ($12,052.92).

Portmeirion Group Company Profile

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

