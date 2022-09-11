Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Financial Review

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Passage Bio and Poseida Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 2 3 0 2.60 Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Passage Bio presently has a consensus target price of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 629.28%. Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 396.84%. Given Passage Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Poseida Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A -57.48% -50.46% Poseida Therapeutics N/A -119.40% -57.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Passage Bio and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Passage Bio and Poseida Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A -$185.39 million ($3.34) -0.54 Poseida Therapeutics $31.24 million 9.77 -$124.97 million ($2.28) -1.62

Poseida Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Passage Bio. Poseida Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Passage Bio has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Passage Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Passage Bio beats Poseida Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A. Passage Bio, Inc. has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). It is also developing P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and P-MUC1C-ALLO1 that is in Phase I trial for treating a range of solid tumors, including breast, ovarian, and other epithelial-derived cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of P-CD19CD20-ALLO1 for B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; and P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for multiple myeloma. Further, it is developing P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. Additionally, the company engages in the development of P-OTC-101 and P-FVIII-101 that are clinical stage liver-directed gene therapies; and other allogeneic dual CAR candidates. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

