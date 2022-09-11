Potentiam Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $450,591.32 (PTM)

Potentiam (PTM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. Potentiam has a market capitalization of $450,591.32 and approximately $18,361.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Potentiam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Potentiam has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00772943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019746 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Potentiam

Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 coins. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/Potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @Potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Potentiam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Potentiam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Potentiam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Potentiam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

