Potentiam Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $450,591.32 (PTM)

Potentiam (PTM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. Potentiam has a market capitalization of $450,591.32 and approximately $18,361.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Potentiam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Potentiam has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00772943 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014787 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019746 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000295 BTC.
About Potentiam
Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 coins. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/Potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @Potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Potentiam
