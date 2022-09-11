Power Index Pool Token Achieves Market Cap of $181,640.34 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00004203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $181,640.34 and $1,402.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 30th, 2020. Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is powerindex.io/#/mainnet. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIPT is a PowerIndex Pool Token – a share of PowerIndex pool. PowerIndex stores a basket of 8 assets on a special smart-contract in Ethereum. This token can be issued only by supplying liquidity to it. When someone supplies liquidity to the contract, PIPT token is minted.”

