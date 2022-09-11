Powerledger Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $112.14 million and approximately $54.48 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Powerledger coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00055473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00066315 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005376 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00074947 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

Powerledger (POWR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

