PPHE Hotel Group’s (PPH) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

PPHE Hotel Group Price Performance

Shares of LON PPH opened at GBX 1,435 ($17.34) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £609.88 million and a PE ratio of -11.71. PPHE Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,269.60 ($15.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,617.25 ($19.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,440.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,459.53.

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

