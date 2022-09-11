Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 144,470 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $791,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 67,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 40,266 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 192,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 29,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

NYSE KEY opened at $18.66 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

