Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 118,507 Shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,507 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Gores Holdings VII worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Gores Holdings VII by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,073,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 269,263 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 502,328 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 462,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 551.9% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 409,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 347,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VII Price Performance

Shares of GSEV stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Gores Holdings VII Profile

