Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 141,889 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,889 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPWH. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.93. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $351.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

