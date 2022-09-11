Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 300,000 Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VBOC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VBOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 13.91% of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition alerts:

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of VBOC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90. Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Profile

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the neuro-musculoskeletal industry primarily in North America and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VBOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.