Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,724,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,516,000 after buying an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,381,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,477,000 after buying an additional 1,299,069 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,710,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,343,000 after buying an additional 631,581 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,643,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,538,000 after buying an additional 341,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

Insider Transactions at Switch

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $1,349,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,044,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,716,706.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,033,200. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Switch Stock Performance

Switch Dividend Announcement

Shares of SWCH opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.64. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWCH. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Switch to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

Switch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.