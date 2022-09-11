Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 243.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in DexCom by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $239,830 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

DXCM opened at $92.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average of $92.39. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.52, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

