Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,766 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEKK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $10,427,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,070,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 474,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,331,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,093,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

TEKK opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

