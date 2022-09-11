Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $81.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.62. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

