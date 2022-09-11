Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 15,817 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,817 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Frontdoor worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 874.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1,569.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Frontdoor Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

