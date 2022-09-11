Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $2.59 Million Position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 262,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 5,235.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 178,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 175,400 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $979,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,720,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Stock Performance

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Profile

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

