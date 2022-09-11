Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $2.80 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

