Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Acquires £946.37 in Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea acquired 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £946.37 ($1,143.51).

Michael Patrick O’Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 30th, Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 300 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £324 ($391.49).

On Thursday, August 18th, Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 8,963 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £10,307.45 ($12,454.63).

On Friday, August 5th, Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 14,700 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £17,199 ($20,781.78).

Premier Miton Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 129.23. Premier Miton Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 98.44 ($1.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 207 ($2.50). The stock has a market cap of £157.52 million and a PE ratio of 1,108.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.