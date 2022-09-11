Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $101.57

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$101.57 and traded as low as C$97.78. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$98.87, with a volume of 17,488 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$134.27.

Premium Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39. The stock has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$99.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$101.44.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.46 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.2199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

