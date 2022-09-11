Pride Gp, Inc. Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $135,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Paycor HCM Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of PYCR opened at $31.24 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 30.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

